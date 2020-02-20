Early morning fire rips through Walkerville restaurant

Windsor fire and rescue crews attended a commercial blaze in Walkerville early Thursday morning, battling the fire for hours.

According to Windsor fire, crews were on scene at the Wineology restaurant on Wyandotte Street E. around 2 a.m.

Footage posted to social media shows fire and smoke pouring out of the restaurant.

Darlene Dunn Mahler, a Windsor resident who lives near Wineology, said she could feel the heat of the blaze just by looking out her window.

"I could actually feel the fire and the intensity of the heat," she said, adding that firefighters fought the blaze for at least two hours.

"A few times it looked like it was out, but it would again penetrate through the roof and different areas … That happened probably five times or so."

Dunn Mahler said her "heart goes out" to Wineology's owner.

"Hopefully they'll be able to reestablish themselves again in Walkerville," said Dunn Mahler.

A Thursday morning post published from the Wineology Facebook account said "We are devastated about the fire that broke out last night but are thankful that no one was hurt."

"Although there are no words to describe how we feel today, we assure you, we will not let this break our spirits and will re-build Wineology's home and first location, back up," reads an excerpt from the same Facebook post."

The incident at Wineology marks the fourth major fire in Windsor this week.

A Tuesday apartment fire on Erskine Street led to the death of one resident and caused $100,000 worth of damage.

A Tuesday house fire on Homedale Boulevard caused $75,000 worth of damage.

A Wednesday home fire on Totten Street caused approximately $300,000 worth of damage.

Wyandotte E fire crews still on scene dealing with hot spots, WFRS investigator will be attending today —@WindsorFire1

Investigators with Windsor fire and rescue will look into the cause of the Wineology fire later on Thursday.