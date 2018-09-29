Early morning death in Windsor being investigated as a homicide

An early morning death in Windsor is being treated as a homicide, according to police.

In an afternoon news release, police say officers were dispatched to a University Avenue East apartment building, near McDougall Street, just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The call included reports of a sick or injured person.

Authorities say when officers arrived on scene they found a deceased adult male showing 'obvious signs of trauma'.

The Windsor police forensics unit processed the scene and officers conducted a canvass of the area for witnesses - but no other details surrounding the case have been released as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday.