Early morning death in Windsor being investigated as a homicide
Windsor police are investigating the death of an adult male as a homicide. The victim's body was found in a University Avenue East apartment building with 'obvious signs of trauma' just after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Body showed 'obvious signs of trauma'
An early morning death in Windsor is being treated as a homicide, according to police.
In an afternoon news release, police say officers were dispatched to a University Avenue East apartment building, near McDougall Street, just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The call included reports of a sick or injured person.
Authorities say when officers arrived on scene they found a deceased adult male showing 'obvious signs of trauma'.
The Windsor police forensics unit processed the scene and officers conducted a canvass of the area for witnesses - but no other details surrounding the case have been released as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday.