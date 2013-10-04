Recycle unwanted electronics — but not at the curb
Caesars Windsor and the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority are accepting e-waste items for free.
E-waste can be dropped off across from Caesars Windsor this week
Caesars Windsor is offering a downtown public drop off this week for e-waste in recognition of Earth Month.
Unwanted electronics — cameras, cell phones, computers, televisions and more — can be dropped off in the gated parking lot across from The Colosseum at 250 Windsor Ave. Items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the casino's partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
E-waste can always be dropped off, year-round, at the public depot facilities in Windsor, Kingsville and Essex. Most items can be tossed free of charge.
- Public Drop Off Depot, Windsor: 3560 North Service Road E.
- Transfer Station #2, Kingsville: 2021 Albuna Townline
- Regional Recycling Depot, Essex: 7700 County Rd. 18
Steel, glass, copper, aluminum and plastic components can be recovered and made into new products.
