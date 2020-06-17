Windsor's e-scooter pilot project hits the brakes

Cycling enthusiasts in Windsor are going to have to wait a little longer before more specifics about the city's upcoming e-scooter pilot project are announced.

Back in February, council green lit a 12-month pilot project that would see e-scooters be permitted on Windsor's riverfront and city buses — with certain safety rules in place, like mandating helmets for anyone under the age of 18.

But on Monday, council elected to defer a discussion on what exactly that program would look like until spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was a good service for us to introduce at the time. We were of the opinion as a council, and it was unanimously passed that it is better to wait until next year when hopefully there won't be the emergency orders," said Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie.

Coun. Kieran McKenzie says council made the 'wise choice' by deferring any discussions about what Windsor's e-scooter pilot project will exactly look like. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

He added, prior to the pandemic, the transportation standing committee — which includes McKenzie — recommended administration to open up request for proposals to "public, private and not-for-profit sector proponents."

"We want it to be a wide open-bid process, that anyone that really could provide the service has the opportunity to bid on providing the service in our community," said McKenzie.

McKenzie adds council made the "wise choice" by deferring any discussions on specifics of the e-scooter pilot project, with questions raised about the ability to have proper enforcement as states of emergency are in place.

