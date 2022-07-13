Swimming not recommended at all but 2 local beaches due to E. coli

Swimming is not recommended at six local beaches and one is closed due to high levels of E. coli.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says six beaches — Belle River Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Mettawas Beach, Point Pelee and Seacliff Beach — are not currently recommended for swimming due to the presence of the illness-causing bacteria.

The beaches are under a warning, meaning the waters are unsafe for swimming, but they remain open.

Sandpoint Beach is also closed due to higher levels of the bacteria.

According to the health unit, certain types of bacteria found in water like E. coli can cause illnesses including vomiting and diarrhea, infections of the eye, ear, nose or throat, as well as skin issues.

"Swallowing contaminated water is the main way you may get sick. Bacteria can also enter the body through the ears, eyes, nose, or through broken skin," the WECHU website states.

The health unit also recommends not swimming in cloudy water or for at least two days after a heavy rainfall.