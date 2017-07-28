DWBIA stops pursuing 'counterproductive' issue into controversial city decision

New board members of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) are going in a different direction, and have decided not to "rehash" city council's decision to remove retail spaces from the Pelissier parking garage.

I'm not going to look at this and make a big issue of it anymore. - Brian Yeomans, DWBIA chair

Previous board chair Larry Horwitz made it his mission to uncover information behind council's decision to gut those retail spaces. However, the man who's taken his place beginning this year says pursuing this issue would be "counterproductive" and not "the best use of our funds."

Brian Yeomans took over as the DWBIA's board chair in 2019. (John Van Dusen)

"I'm not going to look at this and make a big issue of it anymore. We have to move forward," said Brian Yeomans, the current DWBIA chair.

He said the board has some information relating to the $11,000 Freedom of Information request, but "we're not releasing it" because "nothing came of it that was worth discussing."

Request stems from previous chairperson

In 2017, the DWBIA filed a massive freedom of information request seeking piles of documents they hoped would better explain council's decision from a behind-the-scenes point of view.

The city responded by saying it would cost roughly $11,000 to gain access. That money was paid, and Horwitz said the DWBIA received many heavily-redacted pages that didn't reveal much.

At the time, Horwitz said council "went against the advice of urban planners, architects, residents, and the downtown business community at large."

Improving relationship with the city

Since the retail shops have already been gutted, there's clearly no going back.

Yeomans said the DWBIA didn't want to dwell on the past, as the BIA has a new board with new members.

He did admit that his initial reaction to council's decision was one of disappointment.

"We want to build a good relationship moving forward with the city and find different ways for business to flourish downtown," Yeomans said.

For his part, Yeomans said he's not sure exactly how much was spent.