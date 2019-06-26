WIN City product hits shelves at duty free store

Shirts representing Windsor are now available at an international border crossing.

The BB Branded WIN City line of product can now be purchased at the Ambassador Bridge Duty Free Store after months of conversation between co-owner Ayad Saddy and the merchandising team.

"The staff at the duty free are amazing," said Saddy. "There was good interest."

Saddy said after wandering into the store one day he noticed there was no Windsor or Windsor-pride clothing product.

"They had some nice Canadian product ... so I said 'We need some WinCity in here' and the lady there agreed," said Saddy, adding that he never thought getting the line into the store would be possible.

The WinCity shirts were made famous after comedian Howie Mandal wore one. Other bestsellers available include the Canadian passport tee.

"Now people can rep us everywhere and remember Windsor in a cool way," said Saddy. "I think this is going to be a great partnership."