Windsor, Ont. man among duo charged for racing Corvettes on Kentucky road

Two General Motors employees driving new 2020 Corvette Stingrays apparently had a need for speed.

The pair were clocked going about 100 miles per hour (160 km/h) on a public road in Bowling Green, Ky., according to news outlets citing Kentucky State Police. The speed limit was 45 miles per hour (72 km/h).

Mark Derkatz, 30, of Windsor, Ont., and Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Mich., were pulled over Wednesday night. Police said Thim reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour (193 km/h), news outlets reported.

The drivers told police they had been at a pool hall earlier in the night, according to the arrest citation. Police said a breath test detected the odour of alcohol, but the drivers weren't cited for driving under the influence, news outlets reported.

A third driver was also behind the wheel of a Corvette, but police said that person didn't participate in the race.

GM has an assembly plant in Bowling Green. The company said in a statement that it is aware of the incident involving its "test vehicles" and is investigating.

Derkatz and Thim were charged with racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, reckless driving and speeding. Both were booked in jail and then released on a $1,000 bond. They're scheduled for a court hearing in February.