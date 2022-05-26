Windsor's oldest home, Duff-Baby House, to open to the public

The keys to the Duff-Baby House have been turned over to the public.

The oldest house in Windsor has stood on Mill Street since 1798, but rarely have people been allowed a chance to go inside. The Duff-Baby House is among the most significant landmarks of its time in Upper Canada.

This week, a ceremony was held in Old Sandwich Towne as the key to the building was given back to the community.

WATCH | Duff-Baby House keys are returend to the city: Duff-Baby Mansion opening to the public Duration 2:03 It's the city's oldest home, dating back to 1798. For much of that time, public access was restricted. Now that's all changed.

The 224-year-old structure will soon be open for public tours, and that has local historians excited.

"This is a city with a great history, but we haven't always done a good job of retaining our historic buildings, so that built heritage is largely gone, but this place is still here, and let's celebrate it," said Irene Moore-Davis, president of the Essex County Black Historical Society.

"It is so worth valuing and coming back to and showing young people especially, so that they can learn about our history in a more interesting place than just their desk."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens holds the original 1798 key to the Duff-Baby House, returned to the city this week. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The house is named after its first two owners — Alexander Duff and James Baby. Davis said it's important to remember the Duff and Baby families had enslaved people working on the property.

Don Wilson, president of Les Amis Duff-Baby, was emotional at the ceremony.

"You can see I started crying, as they were handing over the key. It was very exciting," he said.

A ceremony was held this week at Windsor's oldest building. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"We've been working over 32 years. When the [Ontario Heritage Trust] acquired the house, we assumed they would do something for the public for entrance, but it was turned into offices, and now it has more potential to tell its story."

Tours of the Duff-Baby House will begin on June 11.