DTE Energy to cut air pollution from 5 coal plants lining Michigan shorelines
Power plants border Canadian waters near Amherstburg, Sarnia-Lambton
DTE Energy has agreed to reduce air pollution from five coal-fired power plants in southeastern Michigan.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a proposed settlement with the company of a lawsuit filed in 2010.
EPA accused the company of violating the Clean Air Act with emissions that can harm human health and contribute to acid rain, smog and haze.
Three of the plants line the Detroit River and Lake Erie across from Amherstburg while two others are on the shoreline of the St. Clair River, across from St. Clair Township, south of Sarnia.
In addition to cutting pollution, DTE agreed to pay a $1.8 million penalty and fund a $5.5 million project to replace older school or city buses with newer, cleaner models.
The proposed deal is subject to a public comment period and court approval.
Comments
