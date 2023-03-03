Content
Windsor

Windsor police seize over $60K in crytal meth, cocaine and fentanyl

Windsor police seized illegal street drugs valued at over $60,000 and three firearms with over 300 rounds of ammunition. Four people from Windsor have been arrested in the bust.

2 men, 2 women from Windsor were arrested for drug and firearm possession

Drugs on a table.
Windsor police's Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit seized $60,000 in drugs, three firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Windsor police say they've arrested four people and seized drugs valued at over $60,000 along with three firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition. 

Windsor police Inspector David DeLuca said the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant on three homes and three cars on Wednesday. 

He said the unit was investigating a drug trafficking operation that was tied to Toronto. 

DeLuca said the officers found $60,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl. Police also seized $25,000 in cash, guns and ammunition, six digital scales and designer clothing and shoes valued at $27,000.

He said in drug trafficking situations, traffickers will convert cash into valuable items. 

A 31-year-old Windsor man, a 27-year-old Windsor man, a 27-year-old Windsor woman and a 29-year-old Windsor woman were charged with numerous offences. 

Some of the charges included possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm and altering a firearm to make an automatic weapon.

"It's a substantial seizure with three firearms off the streets of the city of Windsor," DeLuca said. 

