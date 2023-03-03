Windsor police seize over $60K in crytal meth, cocaine and fentanyl

Windsor police say they've arrested four people and seized drugs valued at over $60,000 along with three firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition.

Windsor police Inspector David DeLuca said the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant on three homes and three cars on Wednesday.

He said the unit was investigating a drug trafficking operation that was tied to Toronto.

DeLuca said the officers found $60,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl. Police also seized $25,000 in cash, guns and ammunition, six digital scales and designer clothing and shoes valued at $27,000.

He said in drug trafficking situations, traffickers will convert cash into valuable items.

A 31-year-old Windsor man, a 27-year-old Windsor man, a 27-year-old Windsor woman and a 29-year-old Windsor woman were charged with numerous offences.

Some of the charges included possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, unsafe storage of a firearm and altering a firearm to make an automatic weapon.

"It's a substantial seizure with three firearms off the streets of the city of Windsor," DeLuca said.