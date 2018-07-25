The Canadian Public Health Association (CPHA) is calling on municipalities to pressure the federal government to decriminalize the possession of any illicit drug for personal use — but Windsor's mayor isn't open to the idea.

The organization is based in Ottawa and it advocates for health policy reforms. Its executive director, Ian Culbert, said treating drug addicts like criminals hasn't deterred drug abuse, but rather it has made it worse.

"People who are using psychoactive substances do so because they have an addiction and an addiction is a health issue ... not a criminal justice issue," said Culbert.

He added that criminalizing drug use is driving addicts away from the services they need.

So far, Vancouver and Toronto are among a few municipalities which have joined in on the call for decriminalization.

Ian Culbert, executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association, would like municipalities to pressure the federal government to decriminalize drug possession for personal use. (CBC)

But Mayor Drew Dilkens said he doesn't want to see tools for fighting crime taken away from police.

"I think it's a bad idea," said Dilkens. "Some would say you're decriminalizing addiction but I think it goes beyond that. I don't think every person who consumes drugs is an addict."

He said police usually go after those selling drugs and not so much the users.

But Culbert's argument is that drugs would still be illegal, but users would not have to go through the criminal justice system.

"Instead you would be diverted to a drug court," said Culbert, where he says offenders would either be fined or sentenced to receive treatment.

He says Portugal has gone with this route and has seen a dramatic decrease in drug related deaths, rates of HIV and drug use.

CPHA has come up with a list of seven recommendations for the federal government, including the following: