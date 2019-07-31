Ontario patients should come first says LaSalle pharmacist

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is warning about shortages amid insulin caravans from the U.S. and new legislation to allow the U.S. to import drugs from Canada — and the move has some pharmacists worried too.

Rob Modestino, owner of Rob's Home Health Pharmacy in LaSalle and past chair of the Ontario Pharmacy Association has been a pharmacist for 30 years —and he's never seen drug shortages this bad.

"It reminds me of 2006, 2007 when we started with internet-based pharmacy," said Modestino. "It brought us into a situation between pharmacies [selling online] and drug manufacturers."

The OPA said that while pharmacists recognize "challenges with affordability," their obligations must be to serve the needs of their regular patients.

"It's on us, as pharmacists. Our goal is to provide health care to everybody but our primary focus should be patients in our area, from Ontario," said Modestino. "That said, we shouldn't deny someone visiting from the U.S. ... but busloads of people ... it's putting our own patients at risk."

Current rules allow American residents to take home a three-month supply of medicines bought in Canada, but a drug like insulin is not formally tracked. The OPA said it's unrealistic to expect Canada to supply a country "ten times its size."

"We're already in a position where the Canadian market has many drug shortages," said Modestino. "I spent half a day going through back orders to try to find alternatives. The problem is already here."

According to Modestino, of the 140 drugs he ordered in one day, 40 of them are on backorder.

Pharmacist Rob Modestino says drug shortages are the worst he's seen in his 30 years on the job. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"That's a normal day," said Modestino. "If we start to supply the U.S., it's going to escalate to levels we can't handle."

Modestino said those shortages aren't in rare medicines, but in common drugs prescribed for blood pressure or heart problems.

Drug prices in Canada are regulated by a series of boards and alliances, but Modestino said driving down the prices give manufacturers the choice to only sell at a higher price in the U.S.

"This is a slippery slope," said Modestino. "It's just going to give the companies a reason to not provide the drugs in Canada."