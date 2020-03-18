Social distancing a challenge for people recovering from addictions, says Windsor man

Social distancing may be a good strategy to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but it could have a negative effect on a small but vulnerable population — people who are recovering from addictions.

A Windsor man, who is in recovery from drug addiction himself, is concerned that social distancing and a feeling of isolation may trigger relapses and worse.

"When it comes to substance use, a lot of times people use because they're trying to feel connected to something. They feel a void," said Brandon Bailey. "Connection to people in person makes a big difference."

Bailey said people who are in isolation and going through recovery may be pushed to use again, since their routine is out of whack, and they're missing social connection and interaction.

"People self isolating, people are definitely going to relapse," he said, adding this can be especially dangerous because they are more susceptible to overdose.

"It's like having a support group. It's also structure, stability and having people to be accountable to," he said. "Just having someone that can relate to you and being able to connect with, it makes all the difference."

On Monday, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said people need to focus on their mental health during this stressful time as the world deals with COVID-19. Ahmed said people need to take care of themselves and get exercise to maintain mental health.

Bailey said being home alone is challenging for someone recovering from addiction.

"Going through withdrawal is the worst thing in the world. It's the worst feeling," he said. "People are going to go to whoever [for substances], so they're not going through withdrawal."

He'd like to see "safe supplies" like other major cities have, where doctors prescribe safe substances to people struggling with addictions. Bailey said this would lessen the chances for overdose.

He also hopes to start a peer support line so people struggling can talk to someone over the phone.

Bailey isn't concerned that he himself will relapse, he said. He has a good support group and stays connected.

"I feel like I have enough supports. Nobody is above it or anything like that, but I feel like my toolkit is big enough that I'll be able to get through it," he said.

"Try to stay connected the best as possible."