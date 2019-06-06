Another drone sighting reported by pilot landing at Windsor airport

For the second time in less than 30 days, a pilot flying near the Windsor International Airport reported passing a drone flying near the runway.

A small, two-seat plane operated by a pilot training company reported passing a drone while approaching the runway on Monday.

In May, a pilot flying the same plane reported passing a drone while departing the runway.

Both reports describe a white drone between 30-60 centimetres in diameter, observed at 304 metres in the air.

New regulations in effect

The sighting comes days after new regulations came in to effect for drone users in Canada.

An online, interactive map from Transport Canada displays a tree nautical mile zone where basic drone operations are not permitted.

This map from Transport Canada shows that basic drone operations are not allowed inside the inner, smaller circle. (Government of Canada/nrc.canada.ca)

Other regulations include: