'A real big mess': Windsorites express concern over a change in driving test requirements

The province is pulling the emergency brake on some driving test requirements in hopes of clearing a massive backlog of Ontarians waiting for a road test.



Road-side stops, three-point turns and parallel parking are among the items temporarily taken off the G-test, which were previously included in the test at the examiner's discretion.



"It's dangerous all around it's just laziness in my opinion to not take the time to teach the people how they're supposed to be driving correctly," said Nathan Falzon, who works as a commercial truck driver in Windsor, Ont.



Falzon said he sees all three driving manoeuvres as "necessities" on the road, adding that he predicts more accidents and traffic hold ups as a result of the change.



"The driving is horrible in the city of Windsor to be honest, so if they're going to take this away I can't see it getting any better," he continued.

Nathan Falzon works as a commercial truck driver in Windsor, Ont. He already sees a fair share of bad driving, now he worries more issues will come up on the road due to a change in testing requirements. (CBC News)

Even though Rayanne Morrison doesn't have her license yet, she agrees the change to the G-test might come with some consequences.



"I think that will cause a real big mess ... because if people don't know how to parallel park there's probably going to be crashes everywhere," she said as she stood outside the Drive Test centre in Windsor.



The changes announced earlier this week are temporary measures, in place until at least March 31.



In a statement to CBC London, a spokesperson for the Ontario Transportation Ministry said the changes will remove "duplicative elements" in the G-class test that were already part of the earlier G2 test in the province's graduating licensing program.



Esther Yang successfully passed her driving test this week. Parallel parking was not a requirement of the test. (CBC News)

More than 420,000 tests have been cancelled due to various lockdowns and safety measures since the start of the pandemic.



"I think it's still pretty important, but to not be tested on it makes it a lot easier," she said.