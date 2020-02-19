Windsor driving instructor charged with sexually assaulting adult student

Windsor police have arrested and charged a local driving instructor with sexual assault, after an adult female student filed a report earlier in February.

According to a Wednesday media release, investigators determined that the instructor "had assaulted the adult female victim by way of unwanted touching of a sexual nature."

The instructor was arrested on Feb. 13, and faces two counts of sexual assault.

Windsor police believe there could be additional victims.

"If this incident occurred as a result of having that exposure … to other students taking driving lessons, then there is a chance that there could be other victims," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge, public information officer with the Windsor Police Service. "If there are, we want to get that word to our victims that … this individual has been charged."

Betteridge said he's not aware of any other victims at this time.

Victims of sexual assault are able to file a report online. If victims are in immediate danger, Betteridge recommended calling 911.

Windsor police isn't releasing the location of the driving school at this time.