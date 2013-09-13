'Absurd' DriveTest backlog in Windsor stretches into 2023, MPP says

New drivers, instructors and an MPP are all hoping to drive some political change at Queen's Park to speed up road tests in Windsor that stretch until 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought DriveTest centres across Ontario to a screeching halt for people looking to write their G1 test or take their G2 or G road tests, among other services. In Windsor-Essex, that means 8,916 road tests were cancelled since March 2020.

When restrictions eased and appointments could be made, Pearl Waugh said her cancelled appointment in April 2020 for a G test was never re-scheduled.

"It's frustrating," she said. "I feel like we should have had priority if we paid for it and had them booked. It's like they're forgetting about us, but they're kind of holding our money."

Waugh said she's attended in-person on several occasions only to be told they're full until April 2022, and making a reservation online is her best option. However, Waugh said she already paid, and when attempting to schedule a road test online it requires payment.

It's absurd the government didn't pre-plan for that ... - Lisa Gretzky, Windsor West NDP MPP

She currently has her G2 license and is able to get to work and drive her kids to school. But the delay in being fully licensed means she pays more for insurance in the meantime. As a single mom, Waugh said it adds up.

Pearl Waugh said she's still waiting for a G road test appointment after the one she paid for in April 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19. (Pearl Waugh)

Temporary DriveTest Centres have popped up in nine communities across Ontario to help ease the road test backlog. Windsor isn't on the list and the nearest temporary centre is located in Sarnia.

"At this time, Ontario is not currently planning to open more temporary road test centres," a Ministry of Transportation spokesperson told CBC News in an email.

Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky said she's heard from many people frustrated about the delays in getting access to road tests. She said it's affecting seniors who need to get re-tested and young people who need a license to get to work or school.

"People are losing employment opportunities because they can't get a drive test," said Gretzky. "There have been many people who I've heard from who have already been negatively impacted ..."

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky says she's called on the government to ban evictions during the pandemic. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Gretzky has sent letters to Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, but said she has not received any concrete promises in return. She said Windsor needs a temporary DriveTest Centre to help alleviate the backlog.

"It's absurd the government didn't pre-plan for that and didn't have temporary DriveTest Centres in place. I think it shows a real lack of leadership on the part of the government not to foresee that this issue was going to take place," said Gretzky.

As soon as this week, Gretzky said she plans to raise the issue again in the Ontario Legislature.

At least one Windsor-area driving instructor is also concerned about the backlog.

Delta Driving School owner Pami Pabla said her students aren't as prepared for road tests as before because so much time goes by between her course and the date of the road test.

"If they're not using those skills and if they're not coming into those areas to do practice, of course they will forget those things," said Pabla. "Driving is different than test driving because ... you have to remember all of those small, small things."

Delta Driving School owner Pami Pabla said her students are waiting several months to get a road test. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Highway driving, one-way streets, checking blind spots and parallel parking are examples of what Pabla said people may forget if too much time passes between training and a road test.

Since DriveTest centres re-opened in June, the Ministry of Transportation said it's hiring 167 new temporary examiners while extending the hours for weekday road tests, and offering weekend tests at some locations.