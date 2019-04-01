Drivers charged after 10-hour closure of County Road 18 in Kingsville

Drivers of two tractor trailers have been charged after a collision Monday.

One tractor trailer had pulled to the shoulder, but remained partially on the driving lane of the road.

A second tractor trailer hit the first, which caused significant damage to both vehicles.

There were no injuries reported.

Kingsville OPP and Kingsville fire officials responded to the collision. (OPP West/Twitter)

The driver of the parker tractor trailer has been charged with having an over-wide load, and the second driver has been charged with failing to avoid a collision.

County Road 18 was closed for about 10 hours to remove the trucks.