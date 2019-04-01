Drivers charged after 10-hour closure of County Road 18 in Kingsville
County Road 18 was closed for about 10 hours to remove the trucks.
Both drivers have been charged
Drivers of two tractor trailers have been charged after a collision Monday.
One tractor trailer had pulled to the shoulder, but remained partially on the driving lane of the road.
A second tractor trailer hit the first, which caused significant damage to both vehicles.
There were no injuries reported.
The driver of the parker tractor trailer has been charged with having an over-wide load, and the second driver has been charged with failing to avoid a collision.
