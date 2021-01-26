Driver pulled from burning vehicle by people in Kingsville
OPP say a driver was pulled from a burning van in Kingsville following a single-vehicle collision.
Driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say
A driver was pulled from a burning van in Kingsville after a crash earlier this week.
Police said they were contacted after a white van went off the road and into a ditch off County Road 31 just after midnight on Monday.
Before officers arrived on the scene, the van caught fire and began to smoke.
While waiting for emergency responders, people who had stopped to call for help were able to pull the driver from the van.
According to police, the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
"The investigation is continuing and police thank the public that stopped to render assistance to the driver," the police service said in a media release.
