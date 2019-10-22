Driver in hospital with 'life-altering' injuries after Manning Road two-vehicle collision
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided between Little Base Line Road and Sylvestre Drive.
The other driver was also taken to hospital with minor injuries
OPP closed a section of Manning Road for approximately six hours Monday.
An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
