Driver in hospital with 'life-altering' injuries after Manning Road two-vehicle collision

A driver is in hospital with "life-altering" injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Manning Road in Tecumseh on Monday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP said a northbound vehicle and a southbound vehicle collided between Little Base Line Road and Sylvestre Drive.

The driver in the southbound vehicle sustained life-altering injuries, while the driver in the northbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Manning Road. (Ontario Provincial Police)

OPP closed a section of Manning Road for approximately six hours Monday.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.