Driver in fatal Lakeshore collision identified

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the driver killed in a collision on County Road 8.

The driver has been named as Chad Harb from Essex, Ont.

The 25-year-old died Sunday night when his vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and came to rest in a field nearby.

The road was closed until early Monday morning.

Another vehicle was indirectly involved in the accident. The driver of that vehicle, along with other witnesses, has been interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.