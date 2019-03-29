Driver flees after car crashes into Sarnia home
An alleged drunk driver crashed his car into a Sarnia home and then fled the scene Thursday evening.
Sarnia Police Service said they were called to the area of Elgin Street and Napier Street around 11:00 p.m. after a vehicle struck a home, but the driver was no where to be seen.
During the investigation, police were able to identify the driver, who they located at his home.
He was arrested for failing to remain at the crash site.
The suspect was brought to the Sarnia Police Station where he took a breathalyzer test and failed.
Police report the driver was three times over the legal limit.
The driver was charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited from driving, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more than 80 mg.
