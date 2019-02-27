Driver dies in single-vehicle St. Clair Township collision

The driver of a passenger vehicle in St. Clair Township has died after a single-vehicle collision.

The OPP, Courtright Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash on St. Clair Parkway around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the vehicle missed a curve in the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

The driver, a 27-year-old St. Clair Township man, was declared dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

