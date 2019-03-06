Driver dead in Hwy. 401 crash identified

The OPP have identified the driver of a tractor trailer who died Tuesday after a crash on Hwy. 401.

Gurinderpal Matharoo, 49, from Stoney Creek, Ont. died after the tractor trailer he was driving rear-ended another tractor trailer around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The chain-reaction collision involved three other vehicles, another tractor trailor and an SUV. The other drivers were not injured.

The eastbound lanes of the Hwy. 401 between Kent Bridge Road and Orford Road were closed for several hours for the investigation.

A tractor trailer fire earlier in the day had shut down the lanes and slowed traffic.