Driver dead after car collides with tractor in Kingsville
The driver of a motor vehicle is dead, following a collision with a tractor Friday evening on Road 7 E. in Kingsville.
OPP are currently investigating
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the farm tractor driver wasn't injured in the collision.
OPP and Windsor-Essex EMS responded to the collision at approximately 8:30 p.m.
As of the OPP's 11 p.m. news release, Road 7 E between North Talbot Road and Graham Side Road will "remain closed for several hours" so officers could continue with their investigation.
