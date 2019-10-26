Driver dead after car collides with tractor in Kingsville

The driver of a motor vehicle is dead, following a collision with a tractor Friday evening on Road 7 E. in Kingsville.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the farm tractor driver wasn't injured in the collision.

OPP and Windsor-Essex EMS responded to the collision at approximately 8:30 p.m.

As of the OPP's 11 p.m. news release, Road 7 E between North Talbot Road and Graham Side Road will "remain closed for several hours" so officers could continue with their investigation.