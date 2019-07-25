Truck driver charged after death of motorcyclist

The driver of a truck involved in a fatal collision has been charged with careless driving causing death.

On June 7, a 50-year-old Kingsville resident died when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in a head-on collision on Highway 3.

At the time, motorcycle driver Tyler Knight was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The truck driver, from St. Catharines, Ont., is set to appear in court at the end of August.