Driver charged in fatal Lambton County collision

Ontario Provincial Police have charged the driver in a fatal single-vehicle collision that killed three international students.

On Oct. 4, Lambton OPP and emergency services responded to the collision where three were confirmed dead at the scene. The driver, Jovanpreet Singh, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 22-year-old has now been charged with:

Dangerous operation causing death x 3.

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Criminal negligence causing death x 3.

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Obstructing a peace officer.

Singh will appear in a Sarnia court Oct. 25.

