Driver allegedly leaves scene after hitting man

Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a driver allegedly hit a man with his vehicle then left the scene Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue, according to police.

Another driver found the 30-year-old pedestrian in the roadway. When police arrived, paramedics were already on the scene tending to the serious injuries and a broken leg.

Police said his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Windsor police are asking witnesses to contact them.

So far, police have not provided a description of the vehicle.