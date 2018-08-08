Skip to Main Content
Driver allegedly leaves scene after hitting man

Police say the driver of a vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

30-year-old man was found in the street with a broken leg

So far, there's no description of the suspect's vehicle. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a driver allegedly hit a man with his vehicle then left the scene Wednesday morning. 

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue, according to police. 

Another driver found the 30-year-old pedestrian in the roadway. When police arrived, paramedics were already on the scene tending to the serious injuries and a broken leg.

Police said his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Windsor police are asking witnesses to contact them.

So far, police have not provided a description of the vehicle.

