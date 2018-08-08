Driver allegedly leaves scene after hitting man
Police say the driver of a vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
30-year-old man was found in the street with a broken leg
Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a driver allegedly hit a man with his vehicle then left the scene Wednesday morning.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. at Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue, according to police.
Another driver found the 30-year-old pedestrian in the roadway. When police arrived, paramedics were already on the scene tending to the serious injuries and a broken leg.
Police said his condition is not considered life-threatening.
Windsor police are asking witnesses to contact them.
So far, police have not provided a description of the vehicle.