If you drink across the border in Michigan, beware of new drunk driving law

Newly introduced legislation would make Michigan the second state to lower its drunken-driving limit to a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05 per cent.

The limit is dropping to 0.05 per cent, matching the "warn range" in Ontario of 0.05-0.08 per cent

The Associated Press ·
Michigan is going to drop the limit to 0.05 per cent from 0.08 per cent. (Michelle Lucas Matchett)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is supporting the House bill that was proposed by Democrats Thursday. It would drop the limit to 0.05 per cent, from 0.08 per cent -- the limit in 48 other states.

Utah's 0.05 threshold took effect in December.

MAAD President Helen Witty says critical driving skills are impaired at a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05.

The sponsor, Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, says more must be done to prevent "a completely avoidable epidemic." He points to how five Michigan family members were killed in January when a suspected drunken driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

