Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens returns from overseas trip, in self isolation

Windsor's mayor is back from his personal trip to Jordan, and in self-isolation as a precaution against COVID-19.

Speaking by phone to CBC's Windsor Morning, Mayor Drew Dilkens said he booked the overseas trip with his family before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"When I left on the evening of March 6, there was no global pandemic. The issue was really isolated to South Korea, to China and to northern Italy," said Dilkens. "And so it seemed very prudent that I would continue with the trip. We didn't have the issues certainly that we have today."

As soon as the pandemic was announced, Dilkens said he and his family attempted to come home sooner, but it wasn't possible to get an early flight.

"I was not concerned about our well-being on the trip. Jordan has only one identified case of COVID-19 of a population of almost 10 million," said Dilkens. "What I really was concerned about was my city and making sure that I could get home and deal with the crisis that was that was coming."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has arrived back home. He flew back to Canada last night from a family trip to Jordan.

Since returning to Canada, Dilkens has gone into self-quarantine, and will remain isolated for two weeks.

"I've got the kitchen table set up," said Dilkens, who is working from home. "We'll continue to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect our city and our residents, noting the fact that you see all of these things happening. It's still worth noting that we don't have a single reported case from the city of Windsor."

Dilkens said Tuesday afternoon's special council meeting will go ahead as planned, with Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac as the acting mayor for the month of March, leading the meeting. The mayor will call in to that meeting and any other that he needs to participate in.

The mayor said staff are working every day on a plan for the city when it comes to COVID-19.

"We've had a partial call out to our emergency operations centre so everyone's on standby, and we continue to have multiple calls every single day, assessing the information that's coming to us, and I think this is really unprecedented," he said. "This is changing. This is evolving, and the response is being driven by the number of cases that people are seeing — the infection rate and wanting to keep the community safe."