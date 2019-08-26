More mosquito traps test positive for West Nile in Dresden, Windsor

Four more mosquito traps in southwestern Ontario have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Three locations in the city of Windsor and one location in Dresden came back with positive results — different locations from the previously-positive tests in mid-August.

According to Phil Wong, manager of environmental health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the testing pools' exact locations don't matter, because the virus can be very mobile.

"How the West Nile virus is spread is that the mosquito has to bite a bird," said Wong. "Because birds are mobile and they fly all over the place ... the same thing happens every year. We find one or two pools and then in the following weeks we find more pools that are across the city."

The initial two pools in Windsor that tested positive earlier in August did not test positive again.

Wong said one of the reasons the locations of the pools isn't disclosed is because some testing is done on private property. In the event one of those locations tests positive, neighbouring homes and businesses would receive a letter in the mail to let them know of the positive results.

Once a location with West Nile is identified, WECHU tells the municipality's public works department to make sure standing water is treated and grass is trimmed in the area.