Dresden community welcoming Jamaican workers back for canning season

Jamaican workers coming to southwestern Ontario to work at the Conagra canning facility will back in town this weekend.

The community has a couple of events on deck to welcome them.

"There's been a lot of buzz about appreciating the farm workers in the community and how we can better our relationships with them," said Nancy Melnyck, client co-ordinator with FarmGate Advisors.

"We're going to have a fun day of Jamaican music, socializing, and because we want them to feel welcomed into the community and we want them to feel a part of the community while they are here."

FarmGate has worked with Conagra Brands to prepare the taxes for guest workers at the company's canning facility since 2018. Guest workers typically arrive in August and will be there until about November.

The event will feature a catered lunch from Yardie Vibez in Chatham, as well as music and socializing. The community is welcome to attend, Melnyck added.

Melnyck said workers add a lot to the Dresden community and its economy.

"While they're in the community, they're shopping in our stores," she said. "They're purchasing things that they need to use while they're here. Plus, they are shopping for things that they can't get in their own country that they can take back home with them to use."

While Melnyck couldn't speak to the exact number of workers who come to Dresden each year, it changes, but it is growing, she said — they've been coming for more than 30 years.

Many workers who return year after year have friends and relationships within the community, she said.

"They are very crucial. We depend on them, the companies, the farmers depend on them for the work, for their ability and their commitment," she said. "They're very committed and they show up for work every day and they do the job that needs to be done

"We rely on them very much. We just don't have the manpower to be able to provide all of that employment."

Dresden lighting up town in yellow and green

Conagra and FarmGate won't be the only ones welcoming the guest workers.

"What we do with Dresden Shines is throughout the year we do different light-ups to celebrate different events," said Stuart Kiar, co-chair of Dresden Shines.

"This weekend, we're doing a light-up in honour of the guest workers that are returning to town working at the local canning factory. Town hall will be lit up green and yellow in honour of the Jamaican flag. And on the town hall LED sign, we have a welcome message to all our Jamaican friends."

Kiar said this is the third year they've welcomed the workers with lights, and Dresden Shines first started to lift spirits during the pandemic.

"It's to demonstrate that we're a welcoming and inclusive community and just to let them know that we really appreciate the importance that they bring to the local economy."