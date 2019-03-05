Kingsville high school wins awards at Detroit Autorama with Dragula 2.0

Kingsville District High School's technology teacher Gord Osborne and 11th grader Colton Riess spent a big weekend at Detroit Autorama, where they took home two awards for a custom-built car.

They and other students have been working on Dragula 2.0 for a year and a half before taking the vehicle to make its debut at the show.

The vehicle is the first and only entry by a Canadian school at Detroit Autorama, a car show dedicated to custom builds.

The idea for the car came from Osborne, who was a fan of the 1960s show "The Munsters." There was no blueprint — just an idea and an old truck frame.

The finished project rolled into the Detroit Autorama March 1, 2019. It took home two awards. (gecdsbpro/TWITTER)

"Believe it or not, this thing has gone viral. It's everywhere," said Osborne.

"I never dreamt that it would do this. The whole idea when you're a tech teacher, you try to build interest in your program and I always wanted to do neat things to make kids want to come to school."

"Imagine it.. build it!" - KDHS TECH ZONE Teachers at the Detroit Autorama where the Dragula is on display.

One of those students was Riess, who said going to Autorama was a life-changing experience.

There were other high schools with cars, Riess said, which were smaller Formula One-type cars that "were cool looking, but I think our project took the cake when it comes to craftsmanship and just the overall look of it."

He's hoping that Osborne will give him a ride in Dragula 2.0 when the car becomes licensed for road use.

Osborne said the car is on a little tour of its own right now, going from Autorama to Heritage Village.

Later this month, it will go to the London Fair Grounds for the London Speed and Custom Show.