Windsor-born drag queens come home for one-night event

Living out of the city, but returning dolled up, Windsor-born drag queens Juiceboxx and BOA are coming home for the holidays.

That's the name of their upcoming show, presented Lavender Productions. Owner Lawrence Lavender said he does a holiday show every year, last year with BOA. Both performers were in previous shows as supporting cast. After both appeared on the first season of Canada's Drag Race, they are headlining this year's event.

"It's just fun because they're home visiting their family anyway. So we just thought it would be a really good, like, home for the holiday show specifically featuring people that Windsor-Essex is their home," Lavender said.

Koko Starr, Liquorice and Mercury Retrograde are Windsor-born and will be performing Dec. 23 at Rockstar Music Hall as part of Koko Starr presents BOA's Home for the Holidays. Lavender said there will also be a spotlight on a new drag queen, Daisy, who is also from the area.

"She's just a big drag fan and she's done some of our open stage competitions and we're giving her a number in a big show," he said.

Hometown girls are back

BOA is excited for the homecoming show, something they say has become a kind of tradition.

"It's really special for me because I actually grew up like around the corner from that venue. So anytime I can go there, I'm like super happy. It just brings back so many memories," they said.

'Koko Starr presents BOA's Home for the Holidays' is on December 23 at Rockstar Music Hall. (Facebook.com/LavenderPromo)

As everyone comes home and wants to see each other, BOA said the event will be a party.

"Have fun and laugh and dance and make fun of each other because it's the holiday spirit, you know?," they said. "I mean, we're dragging each other. So that's what I love about these shows, like to see so many familiar faces, people I went to high school with, people that I live in Toronto with that are down for the holidays too. So it's so cool to get together and celebrate."

BOA said they're excited to perform again with Juiceboxx back in Windsor and that it's going to be an exciting show.

"Attending home for the holiday should expect to see high kicks, death drops, splits, jumps, cartwheels and all that stuff, it's gonna be so much fun. I'm pretty much hosting the entire night."

Those who know BOA know some of that was tongue-in-cheek, but they recommend those coming to get their early.

"Get a seat because I'm on the microphone for most of the night and I'm fun. I know a lot of people. I'm sober, so I remember names now."

It's been two years since appearing on Canada's Drag Race, which BOA said it's helped them focus on their art as much as possible.

"Being the best entertainer that I can be. And I'm also starting to do events in Toronto. I have a new party called Pop and it's going to be a new theme party," they said.

BOA also started a podcast, Death becomes She/Her with Eve 6000, a season two Canada's Drag Race contestant in October.

"We go over old episodes, current episodes of Drag Race. Also, we just banter a lot. It's pretty chaotic and we actually have a lot of listeners, so that's like crazy," they said.

For fans of Drag Race, BOA's pick to win the current season of Canada vs. The World, Rita Baga.

"Nothing but good things to say about Rita. I would like trust Rita with my life. If you ever need someone to help you move, Rita Baga is the person to call, that b--h will get you situated."