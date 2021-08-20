Dr. Wajid Ahmed stepping down as Windsor-Essex medical officer of health

The man who has been one of the faces of the COVID-19 pandemic in Windsor, Ont. is stepping down to take on a new role.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed is resigning as medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to become Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health.

His resignation is effective Oct. 1, Board of Health Chair Gary McNamara announced Friday morning during a virtual press conference.

"It is with gratitude, sadness, but also pride that I bring this news to the community," he said.

Ahmed has been in the role since 2017. He said the decision to take on the new position was a tough one.

"As much as I am happy, I'm also sad to leave a community that is very, very supportive and have gone through some of the difficult times in the pandemic," he said.

He said he is confident the health unit can continue to steer the region "in the right way."

"They have done an amazing job keeping our community safe," he said. "I may be the face, but all of the hard work, that has been done by our staff."

Ahmed anticipates that his immediate concern in the new job will be trying to protect the public and the health-care system amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"The critical stuff is the economy, some of the critical stuff is ensuring that our children continue to get the education. They have lost many, many months during this pandemic," he said. "It's a big loss."

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, the former medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk, will be the acting medical officer of health.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the goal is to have a permanent medical officer in place by the end of the year.

"We are working expeditiously on the recruitment process," she said.