Policing expert weighs in following shooting death of 70-year-old Windsor man

Following the shooting death of a 70-year-old man by Windsor police, one policing expert weighed in on how officers are trained to deal with people who have weapons and what they consider ahead of firing their gun.

Allan Andkilde was shot and killed by a Windsor police officer Monday afternoon. According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has taken over the investigation, Andkilde was waving a machete and threatening people in the area.

The SIU said that one officer used a Taser on Andkilde and then another shot him. Ambulances brought Andkilde to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scott Blandford, an assistant professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, said he couldn't directly comment on the case, as he doesn't know all the details, but he offered some context on what happens in these situations.

"These types of situations often develop very quickly. Police arrive on scene, [and] quite often they have very limited information on what has prompted the situation," said Blandford, who worked with the London Police Service for 30 years and been a use-of-force trainer.

"Whether the actions are being driven by mental health issues or just a person in a fit of rage, the fact is it presents a danger to the officers and to the public, and they are duty bound to respond to that."

Blandford said officers never intend to kill someone, but need to respond to the threat.

Scott Blandford was a police officer in London for 30 years and has trained people on use of force. He's now an assistant professor at Wilfrid Laurier University and is the policing and public safety program coordinator. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

He said police need to quickly consider a number of factors before they decide to use their guns, such as whether the person has a weapon, if they can move around and possibly go after people or into stores, and what the person's intent might be.

Many police officers, Blandford said, aren't equipped to handle mental health calls and those trained to diffuse these situations aren't always readily available. He said more funding and support systems are needed to improve this.

He also said that deescalation tactics involve speaking with the person, but someone who's not in the right state of mind might not listen.

"When a citizen with a mental health issue is in a confrontation with police, quite often it's because the system has failed them at some point and allowed them to get to this stage," he said.

Andkilde had 'troubled' past

Ted Andkilde, Allan's nephew, told CBC News that he thinks the police "did everything they could do to diffuse the situation" and that they "were left with no choice."

Ted Andkilde said his uncle had a complicated past, one that included jail time.

"Allan was outwardly very charming. He was a very intelligent man on a wide array of subjects. Unfortunately he was a tremendously troubled man as well," he said.

The Downtown Mission told CBC News that Andkilde used their services. Friends and family say Andkilde had a troubled past. (Facebook)

Debra Havens, 68, said she and Andkilde went to Essex District High School together and remained friends.

"He was just a gifted, funny, sweet man that would do just about anything for anybody and worked hard, played hard," Havens said. Andkilde took theatre arts at St. Clair College, she said, and enjoyed taking photos.

She said some of the reaction online the last few days has been upsetting.

"Some people think it's funny. I don't think any of this is funny," she said. "I think it was a serious mental illness that went unchecked and he deserved care."

Mental health supports available

Volunteer outreach worker Leslie Laframboise told CBC News that last year, Andkilde lived at one of the transitional housing units she helps operate.

She said she knew that Andkilde struggled with his mental health, but didn't know his exact diagnosis, and that he had substance use issues.

"I just think that he had mental health issues and he's fallen through the cracks. Had he gotten help, none of this would have happened," Laframboise said.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex branch says it can't directly comment on Andkilde's case. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Windsor-Essex's Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) branch told CBC News it couldn't directly comment on Andkilde's situation, but encouraged the community to use its mental health supports and crisis line if needed.

"I think this is a tragic situation," said Tammy Kotyk, integrated director of outpatient and community mental health services for CMHA Windsor-Essex and Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

"I think when things like this happen, unfortunately, we do look to point fingers or blame and say what could we have done differently or better. But I think we also have to highlight a lot of the good work that is being done in our community with mental health and addictions."

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: