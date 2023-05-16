City councillor floating the idea of a marina in downtown Windsor

Bringing boaters to downtown Windsor by installing a marina at the foot of Ouellette Avenue is an idea being floated by one city councillor.

The city plans to spend $37 million on a new civic esplanade with a food truck village, a stage and a large outdoor ice rink, among many other features. However, before council fully commits to the massive project, which stretches from the new city hall to the river, councillor Fred Francis wants to explore other ways to help revitalize the downtown core.

That's where we want to drive more people, that's where we want to drive more activities.​​​​​​ - Fred Francis, Windsor councillor

Building a downtown marina could be more cost effective and provide more of a positive impact to the core, he says.

"If we're locked into spending upwards of $40 million potentially, then let's have that discussion," said Francis. "Is this the best way to do it? Or do other people have other ideas in the immediate term."

"My goal is, and what I would like see done is, how can we bring more initiatives and bring more features down Ouellette and Pelissier, where the majority of the downtown businesses are."

"That's where we want to drive more people, that's where we want to drive more activities."

Francis made it clear he's not opposed to the civic esplanade concept saying "that's a plan we could push back five, 10 years."

"I don't think that's a pressing investment at this time," Francis added.

Most immediately, he said, security concerns need to be addressed by improving lighting, streetscaping and security cameras.

"Right now the perception is not great and I think many people would acknowledge that," Francis said. "We have to provide those safety and security initiatives and investments that make people feel comfortable coming back downtown."

Sketches from the early 2010s show what a downtown marina could look like after council at that time explored the idea. (City of Windsor)

With ideas such as a new marina, Francis says it would bring more people into the downtown and help create a safer atmosphere.

Mainly, he envisions boaters from the east end Windsor Yacht Club and city-owned Lakeview Park Marina making trips to the downtown core to explore shops and dining experiences.

The new chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) said he welcomes "any project that contributes to the economic development and vibrancy of the city centre."

"Our organization advocates for a diverse range of initiatives that improve the downtown landscape," said Chris MacLeod, DWBIA chair.

"Whether it's the civic esplanade, a park, a marina, an ice rink or any other project, our primary objective is that it positively impacts the local economy and contributes to the overall growth and wellbeing of the downtown and the community as a whole."

The Windsor Yacht Club includes a private marina next to the city-owned Lakeview Park Marina. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Francis envisions a possible downtown marina has a scaled-down version of what you see in east Windsor or even floating docks.

"Right now we don't have that feature at all," said Francis.

He adds that he's not "married" to the idea of a downtown marina, but rather just wants to explore other ideas before committing to investing tens of millions of dollars near the new city hall.

Previous councils have explored installing a marina along the river in downtown Windsor between 2000 and 2014. Studies were done, sketches created, but it never materialized. Former mayor Eddie Francis, Fred's brother, was a big champion of the idea, which included a canal that would make its way into the core.

Windsor Port Authority harbour master Peter Berry says he supported the concept back when it was discussed by previous councils. The port authority even paid for some of the studies, says Berry, and that he would look at the idea favourably again if the engineering and environmental studies were positive.

"The cost of using the steel ... was somewhat prohibitive. However, if locations change and the area has changed and the will is there, it's something we'd be more than willing to look at," said Berry.

Peter Berry is the habour master with the Windsor Port Authority. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Before construction could even start, Berry anticipates roughly two years worth of studies and approvals by agencies such as Fisheries and Oceans Canada would need to happen. It would also need abide by rules under the Boundary Waters Treaty, which protects Canadian waterways, including those that are shared with the United States.

Ultimately, the Windsor Port Authority would need to issue a permit for the city to construct a new marina along the Detroit River.

"I think it's an interesting proposal to draw people to our waterfront," said Berry. "There's significant work that would need to be done in the engineering in order to put some type of marina in there.

Berry recalls cost being a big impediment back when this was previously explored. That's because it requires steel or a heavy stone barrier to protect the marina, especially in the winter.

"There are a lot of waves, a lot of current. We get significant ice flows here, huge ice flows," said Berry.