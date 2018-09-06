Downtown Windsor highrise blaze prompts evacuations, Ouellette closure

A Windsor highrise building caught fire Thursday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the building and close a section of Ouellette Avenue.

Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the upper levels of the Marine City Apartments, located on the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road East.

A man was seen calling for help from the balcony of his apartment which appeared to be on the seventh floor. Witnesses say fire officials used a ladder truck to rescue the man.

Watch as a man calls for help from the seventh floor of an apartment building at Tecumseh and Ouellette.<br><br>Firefighters rescued him from the seventh floor, witnesses say. <a href="https://t.co/mqQzBkCILI">https://t.co/mqQzBkCILI</a> <a href="https://t.co/P2AS4nhd4O">pic.twitter.com/P2AS4nhd4O</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Andrea DeJong, deputy fire chief at Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, said the fire started on the fifth floor of the building.

"The lone occupant of the unit that did catch on fire was transported to hospital with some minor burns and smoke inhalation," said DeJong. "He's being treated there and we expect him to be released by the end of the day."

Residents say the internal fire alarm system started ringing at about 9:40 a.m. and fire crews responded quickly.

In a tweet at 11:10 a.m., Windsor Fire and Rescue said the blaze was put out and that one person who was rescued suffered from smoke inhalation.

Dave Major lives in Marine City apartments and just moved in a week ago. Residents were evacuated due to 7th floor fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/dpQ2vCVtGI">pic.twitter.com/dpQ2vCVtGI</a> —@ArmsBumanlag

Dave Major just moved into the building a week ago.

"We heard the fire alarm this morning," said Major.

"We come out here and we see smoke flying up and fire trucks flying in."

DeJong said no other units caught on fire but smoke did enter into the hallways as firefighters were battling the blaze.

"It appears that all of the residents will be allowed back in their units," said DeJong, as crews worked to ensure oxygen levels were stable and inspected the damage.

Tecumseh at Ouellette is shut down. Fire crews remain on scene in 1600 block of Ouellette. Residents at Marine City apartments tell me fire started on 7th floor. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/JkIcfBGgNP">pic.twitter.com/JkIcfBGgNP</a> —@ArmsBumanlag

The fire originated from a stovetop of the apartment, said DeJong.

"It was fairly isolated but it absolutely causes a lot of smoke damage to the unit," she said.

The fire department is investigating the fire.