Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market set to start Saturday

The first time Frank Iakovidis experienced the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market, he and his family knew right away they wanted to be part of it. Now he and his family business are part of the local farmer's market for a second-consecutive year.

"Honestly, my wife told me about it. So we went there to visit on a Saturday morning," said Iakovidis, who helps run Kristinas Extra Virgin Olive Oil. "I grew up in Windsor and we all knew that area growing up, for the wrong reasons. But when we went there, I couldn't believe it. It's a complete transformation. The street was packed with people and kids. There was music. It was vibrant. It really came to life."

And on Saturday, Iakovidis and his family will be back with their Kristinas Extra Virgin Olive Oil, while dozens of other vendors will have their offerings with the market opening for the first time this year.

"It's super exciting," Iakovidis said. "Last year we had a great response. Excellent local support. And you know, we decided to do it again this year."

The market season is starting a month early this year and will run until the end of October.

Iakovidis said he and his family also love the atmosphere between vendors, which makes their time at the market a special one. Steve Green, the general manager of the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market, said it's something market goers feel as well.

"I'm not sure if folks know or not, but the the market really operates as a real incubator for small businesses in Windsor," Green said. "And the best part about it is you're literally putting the money that you spend in the hands of families of Windsor and Essex County folk. And I think that's a fantastic reason to come down to the market."

The Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market starts Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Pelissier and Wyandotte Sts.