Downtown Windsor crime is dropping, says business owner

A downtown Windsor business owner who recently posted a video to Facebook showing what he calls a "SWAT-style" takedown says crime is dropping in the downtown core.

Harris Lee, who owns the Service Market on University Avenue, said he saw the incident take place, and decided to post footage captured by his store's security camera to Facebook.

The video itself shows two individuals and a dog walking along University Avenue, before an unmarked vehicle stops them from crossing the street.

Armed officers then appear and the suspects get down on the ground.

Harris said he saw "maybe four policemen, with three trucks, came down, all precisely organized."

He explained that crime near his story has dropped, and added that police have been quick to respond to calls.

"I call police and they come down here within five minutes," said Lee.

Additionally, he said that the presence of "drug addicts and thieves" has decreased.

"I got to know them, and they are all gone," Lee said.

Brian Yeomans, chairman of the board for the Downtown Windsor BIA, said he's also noticed "a marked improvement" when it comes to crime.

"Having the increased police numbers downtown obviously makes a huge difference," said Yeomans, saying police have been "a lot more community-oriented — coming and talking to the members of the BIA."

CBC News reached out to Windsor police for comment on the video posted by Lee, but received no response.