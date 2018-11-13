Downtown Windsor apartment approved by committee for development

The city's planning committee has approved an apartment development in Windsor.

The project is a six-storey, 152-unit apartment building at the corner of Crawford Avenue and Wyandotte Street in downtown Windsor. It will be developed by Piroli Construction and is expected to cost $45 million.

The proposal comes one week after city council approved a 100 per cent municipal tax cut for Peter Valente's development of a 32-unit condo on Ouellette Avenue. He hopes to begin construction by February next year.

High demand, low supply

Real estate agent Joan Charette said the influx of new businesses in the technology sector coming to downtown Windsor, combined with the shortage of residential units, has forced the city to move in the direction of condo development.

"I feel there's demand for it," said Charette.

But according to her, there's just not enough supply to meet that demand.

"We have everything from the new engineers coming for the bridge project ... students coming in. There's a lot of out-of-country parents buying for their kids that are going to the university."

Developers for a new apartment project at Wyandotte Street and Crawford Avenue speak to the city's planning committee. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Another real estate agent Bob Peters echoed those sentiments, saying vacancy rates started to tighten up "about three or four years ago."

"With everybody moving into town, you have an increased population but you don't have an increased supply."

Peters added developers tend to lean away from developing rental units because condo units are taxed at a much lower rate.

The proposal for this apartment will now have to go to city council for approval.