Three people taken to hospital following downtown Windsor crash
Three people, including two people using motorized wheelchairs, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after three cars collided in downtown Windsor.
The vehicles crashed at the intersection of Ouellette Ave. and Wyandotte St. W. around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Windsor Police.
One of the cars careened off the road and struck two people on motorized wheelchairs, police said. Those two people were taken to hospital along with one of the drivers.
The other two drivers involved were not injured.
Police closed down the intersection in both directions and are investigating the cause of the collision.
