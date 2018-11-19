Tired of meetings, downtown BIA decides to improve core — by hiring a consultant

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA) says there's too much hand-wringing and not enough action when it comes to crime and other issues in the core, so they've hired a consultant to produce an action plan.

Peter Bellmio, a self-employed criminal justice consultant, will be meeting with businesses and community agencies to develop the report. It is expected to cost the BIA just under $10,000.

"There seems to be one meeting after another, and nobody seems to have the answers," said Larry Horwitz, chairman of the BIA. "The business community has a huge sense of urgency to get this done, to solve these issues, before we don't have a tax base."

He points to the opioid crisis, the issue of homelessness and people batting mental health problems as issues that could drive people away from downtown.

John Ansell, co-owner of The Squirrel Cafe, talks to Peter Bellmio and Larry Horwitz from the BIA about downtown issues. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

John Ansell, co-owner of The Squirrel Cage, said drug use, petty crimes and violence are some issues that affect the downtown, which he said may have to do with the "centralization of services."

"They need to be spread out," said Ansell.

Using existing resources

According to Bellmio, rather than tackling the job with a "pre-determined plan" from a shelf, he will focus his study on finding existing relationships and resources that could work better.

However, he didn't specify any agencies and where things are lacking right now, only saying that information sharing could be better.

Consultant Peter Bellmio explains how he'll try to help the downtown core find solutions for crime, drug use. 0:52

Bellmio said he'll be looking into solutions that use existing resources.

"I know it's always great to try to find outside funding, grants, but unless a community can sustain this with its existing resources, these things tend to die on the vine."

According to Horwitz, Bellmio will be producing a guide for how the community should act moving forward. The report is expected 30 days after his consultations in January.

"That's what we're looking for, action, and he's going to give us a blueprint," said Horwitz.