Downtown shooting sends man to surgery in critical condition
A man in his late 20s is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Windsor.
It happened outside near Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane
It happened outside near Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane at around 1:45 a.m. Friday.
Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Park Street will be closed while police investigate.
Police say the victim has undergone surgery after being rushed to hospital.
Nobody has been arrested and a suspect description has not been released.