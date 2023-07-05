Downtown Windsor battles negative cross-border perceptions as cops increase patrols temporarily

As police temporarily show more of a presence in downtown Windsor, the perception of the core is taking a hit with some people across the border.

This has some businesses push for more safety measures and ways to make the downtown more attractive to visitors.

"It just doesn't look good and even in Detroit they don't like broken windows and plywood, right?" said window installer Kyle Gray.

He was replacing a window that was smashed at a downtown business Tuesday night and says he's frequently doing similar jobs.

"We've got enough legitimate work, we don't need people going and breaking windows."

Windsor police, who declined comment to CBC about the initiative on Wednesday, are in their second of two days of increased downtown patrols.

There have been a number of instances of vandalism and violence in the downtown core over the last year.

Bar owner Tom Lucier says his American friends find downtown Windsor to be "busted". (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Tom Lucier owns and operates Phog Lounge, and often stays downtown late at night to keep an eye on his business.

He says on normal nights, police are scarce in the area.

"There are no more police anywhere," he said, describing what he saw as far as police presence in the area earlier this week.

"Right now there's nobody [watching] and they know that there's nobody."

Sort of ... rough?

Lucier recently highlighted a Reddit thread named "Is Windsor sort of ... rough?".

Inside the thread, commenters from Detroit said they were "Unpleasantly surprised at how rundown the city is along the riverfront. Even in downtown, near the tunnel entrance/exit."

"I always thought of Windsor as this quirky but vibrant little sibling of Detroit. But based on our experience yesterday, I don't really see much of a reason to go back," the post read.

Lucier said the perception also reaches his personal connections stateside.

"For the most part, in terms of what they see with their eyes when they are over here, it's pretty busted," he said.

More random patrols

Samyra McDermott is a bartender and waitress at a downtown Windsor restaurant.

She said she was visited by police on Wednesday who gave her a sign-up sheet for an alarm service so officers can respond quicker to incidents.

McDermott said police could do more to reach out to the community and patrol downtown more regularly.

"Keep it random because people will clock the police out here. Definitely patrol the streets like three, four times a week," she said.

Bar Tender and Waitress Samyra McDermott would like to see more random patrols in downtown. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It kind of hurts the businesses out here trying to make a living or the people that work for the businesses trying to make a living."

"I think it's just being able to care for the people out here to make it comfortable for everybody."