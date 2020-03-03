On April 1 a new group will be formalized to advocate for the 16,000 people who live in downtown Windsor.

They are the Downtown Neighbourhood Alliance — a group assembled, in part, of former members of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative [DWCC] after that organization lost its funding.

"This group is intended to be a residents group for the downtown .... who would essentially be responsible for some of that advocacy for really having a voice for the residents to be able to put issues forward," said Sarah Cipkar.

Cipkar was the DWCC's former community development co-ordinator before the United Way and the provincial government pulled $275,000 in annual funding. The 11-person staff of that organization will shrink to 4 or 5 people, and close it's Wyandotte Street location.

But Cipkar and advocates like her wanted the downtown area to continue to have an advocacy voice. She said groups who were informally meeting through the DWCC wanted to rethink that structure, and figure out core purposes to work on.

"We'll be focusing a lot more on working groups of specific interests, so you might not be interested in things like advocating for social housing downtown but you might be very interested in community gardens, so there should be a place for everybody within our group," said anoher member, Matt Wachna.

The group represents residents from Riverside Drive to Giles Boulevard and from Howard Avenue to Crawford Avenue. They calculate that's about 16,00 people.

The group's first annual general meeting is set for April 1 at Dougall Ave. Public school at 6 p.m.