Downtown Mission sells Victoria location, needs to raise $5.1M to renovate library

The 664 Victoria Ave. location of the Downtown Mission has switched hands to a private buyer, who is paying $900,000 for the location.

Executive director and CEO of the Mission Ron Dunn announced the sale on Wednesday.

He did not disclose the identity of the buyer as per the person's request.

In the same announcement, Dunn said the Downtown Mission is launching a fundraiser in order to pay for the purchase and renovations of Windsor Public Library's Central branch.

The goal is to raise $5.1 million and move all programming and services from the Victoria location to the library by June 2020.

The Mission will get possession of the library June 28 this year and renovations are expected to begin immediately.

Administrative staff will be moving in shortly after.

While the renovations are ongoing, Dunn said the buyer of the Victoria location has agreed to allow the Mission's food services and reception to be administered at Victoria until June 2020.

Downtown Mission purchased the Central Library location last year for $3.6 million. (CBC File Photo)

Dunn said for phase two of the move, the organization is planning to build a larger shelter and also 30 transitional apartment units.

The library was sold in May last year for $3.6 million.

Starting this June, the temporary home for the Central Library will be inside the new city hall. The search for the library's new permanent home is ongoing.