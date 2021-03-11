Downtown Mission agrees to close shelter operating against health unit order

The Downtown Mission says it has agreed to shut down a temporary shelter that was operating in defiance of an order from the public health unit.

The shelter's executive director, Ron Dunn, issued a statement on Thursday morning saying the location at 850 Ouellette Avenue would be closing as of 5 p.m. and not taking any more clients.

"With the attention that has been focused on the absence of providing real-time emergency shelter services, as well as the improvement and increased capacity at the Aquatic Centre and Salvation Army, we feel confident decommissioning the temporary shelter at 850 Ouellette Ave.," he said.

The site has been at the centre of an escalating dispute between the Mission and the City of Windsor. The conflict comes amid a large COVID-19 outbreak affecting members of the homeless community that prompted a scramble to house those affected.

Dunn recently opened the Ouellette Avenue space to new clients he said had been turned away from other sites. The action defies a Feb. 22 order from the health unit calling for the suspension of new admissions to the site and the continued shut down of the other Mission sites that were already closed.

The city has said there is room for all at its two sites, the Isolation and Recovery Centre and the new emergency shelter at the Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre.

5 clients test positive

On Wednesday morning, many of the shelter's clients walked to the temporary shelter to receive a rapid COVID-19 test and seek placement at the shelter.

In an email to CBC News, the mayor's chief of staff said five people who stayed at the former library site with Dunn have tested positive.

All of those who went to the aquatic centre have been provided with a place to stay through the Isolation and Recovery Centre and other shelters.

The positive cases mean everyone else who stayed at 850 Ouellette Ave. and are looking to attend other shelters will need to isolate as suspected positive cases until they are medically cleared, the statement said.

"As a result of his actions, Mr. Dunn has put additional capacity strain on the Isolation & Recovery Centre (IRC) facility and may have caused individuals to become infected with COVID-19 through his decision to disobey Dr. Ahmed's Order," the mayor's chief of staff Andrew Teliszewsky said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Looking to reopen Mission sites later this month

Dunn said the Downtown Mission will now be focusing its efforts on putting COVID-19 protocols and procedures in place that will allow it reopen its main sites, at 875 Ouellette Ave. and 664 Victoria Ave. at the end of March.

"We want to reopen as soon and as safely as possible. Our guests are looking forward returning

to more familiar surroundings and the programs that they need for support," Dunn said.