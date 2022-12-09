The Downtown Mission has increased its shelter beds for the first time since COVID-19

For the first time since COVID-19 hit, the Downtown Mission has added more overnight shelter beds. It will also open a warming centre to better accommodate a rising need in the community.

Ahead of colder months, the Downtown Mission said it has added a dozen more overnight beds, bringing its total up to 96 spots, and it has eight more tables in its dining room. Before COVID-19, the Mission had 103 beds.

It also plans to open a warming centre on Dec. 19 between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., where 30 people will be able to come in and grab a seat to get in from the cold. The Mission said it is opening this space in partnership with the City of Windsor.

"There is an increase in people utilizing shelter this year ... we've been full almost every night since September," said Matt Johnson, the Downtown Mission's director of programs and services. He added that this peak is happening earlier in the year than usual.

"With the increased need, increased capacity was a must."

In February, the Mission had opened its first-ever emergency warming centre after Anatole Rybas, who was experiencing homelessness, died on the streets.

The warming centre included 10 chairs in the Mission's lobby. Johnson says other shelters also made warming spots available.

Now, the centre — which Johnson describes as a centralized spot for people to go to — will be located in the Mission's dining area.

Prior to the overnight bed increase, the Mission said it was following best practices from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), which it said noted that residents should be kept six feet a part.

Rising demand and colder weather, pushed the Mission to have WECHU look at ways to increase capacity.

After meeting with the health unit, Johnson said they were able to rework their rooms by slightly reducing the distancing between beds.

This is where the Downtown Mission's warming centre will be located later this month. The space is typically where people are during the day and eat meals, but at night it will turn into a warming space. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Masks are not required in these spaces, but Johnson said they are following provincial best practices with spacing and air filtration.

In an email, WECHU said it follows provincial guidance in its recommendations to congregate living settings.

"Our team meets with all partners within this sector regularly, including the Downtown Mission, to ensure they are aware of the guidance and best practices for keeping their guests safe," a spokesperson for WECHU said.

'Seeing a lot of new faces'

"More people [are] struggling than there were last year or the years before," Johnson said, adding that he believes the cost of housing and few affordable units in the city might be driving the need.

Danny Pinksen, executive director of Windsor's Salvation Army Centre of Hope, said his organization is seeing much of the same. The 32-bed emergency shelter is at capacity most nights, he said.

"Historically, you'd have a certain homeless demographic within the region and there'd be familiar faces," said Pinksen.

"What our staff are finding especially in recent months, over the last year and probably since the onset of COVID — I'm not sure it's connected, though — we're seeing a lot of new faces, we're seeing a lot of new names."

He added that this increase doesn't seem to be unique to Windsor, as he's heard from colleagues across Ontario that they're also seeing an increase.

Matt Johnson is the Downtown Mission's director of programs and services. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Pinksen said it's likely that high inflation rates and rising housing costs are behind this added struggle.

He said Windsor's Salvation Army shelter used to have 26 beds prior to COVID and has now increased to 32. They are also planning to bring back about six to eight winter crash mats, where someone can come in to get out of the cold.

The City of Windsor does not have a municipal shelter for people experiencing homelessness. When asked whether the city should consider this, Johnson said he doesn't think so because organizations like the Downtown Mission are already ingrained in the community and have the skills to best help.

Johnson said the City of Windsor is partially funding staff and resources for the warming centre spaces.

CBC News also reached out to the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families, but didn't hear back in time for publication.